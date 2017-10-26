Nine jobs lost as Hawick blacksmith’s closes

A long-established blacksmith’s business in Hawick has closed with the loss of nine jobs.

John Telfer, a blacksmith and metalwork company, carried out structural steelwork projects and provided metalwork, such as gates and railings, for homes and commercial buildings.

The announcement that the company, founded in 1872, is now in provisional liquidation has come as a surprise as expansion of its operations into the north of England was announced earlier this year.

At the time it was forging ahead with plans to move more into the construction sector after securing an invoice-factoring facility with the Bank of Scotland, with a company boss saying it offered a chance to “modernise and diversify the business during a period of turbulence in the steelwork industry”.

But it appears that despite having a bulging order book, cashflow problems have led to its closure.

No one at the company’s Mansfield Road base, its headquarters since 1991, was available for comment.

When William Telfer set up the business at the end of the 1800s, it was run from a small workshop in Crown Lane.

The firm continued through five generations from William to John Telfer, followed by another William and then the late Alan Telfer.

Speaking in March this year, its operations director, Gary Callachan, admitted the steelwork industry was “very turbulent”.