New social enterprise aims to improve wellbeing

Borders businesses, workplaces and schools are expected to benefit from a new social enterprise aimed at improving wellbeing.

A marketing manager at RMS Scotland Ltd., Brian Turnbull, of Kelso, set up the social enterprise, Peer 2 Peer Mindfulness, after benefiting from mindfulness himself following a personal crisis.

After the success of the pilot course in April, three eight-week long courses are now underway in Hawick, Kelso and Galashiels.

Normally costing around £200 per person, the social enterprise is offering these courses free of charge to ensure that mindfulness is accessible to all Borderers.

Brian, who trained with the UK Mindfulness Association at Eskdalemuir and the UK Youth Mindfulness organisation in Glasgow, is now inviting those interested to sign up for courses starting early next year.

He said: “I had suffered from depression for most of my adult life and like most men, being unwilling to accept that it affected me, had fought through it on daily basis managing to create and run several successful businesses.

“A few years back, like about 40% of the UK population at any given time, I was suffering acutely from the stress of a personal crisis and work when it was suggested to me that mindfulness could be a possible means of coping with that stress.”

The organisation offers courses and mindfulness based activities in 1-2-1 or group settings to schools, workplaces, care homes, and the wider general public.

It teaches skills and techniques which help any individual to focus on the present moment in a bid to prevent anxiety about the future and is now also taught on the NHS.

To find out more or sign up, email peer2peermindfulness@gmail.com