Neighbours of Peebles restaurant opposing late-night booze bid

Neighbours of a new restaurant in Peebles are objecting to it being allowed to sell alcohol until midnight daily.

The bid for an on-sales premises licence at the Panna Restaurant on the corner of Northgate and Dean Park will be considered at tomorrow’s meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s licensing board.

Owner Rashed Ahmed has been cited to appear to support his application.

His plans have sparked four letters of objection.

Neighbours Matt and Mariella Cunliffe claim that when the council granted planning consent to the Panna in April last year, an assurance was given that the restaurant would close at 10.30pm on weekdays and 11pm at weekend.

“A midnight licesnce will serve to add to the negative impact on residents and promote late-night noise related to drunkenness on premises only yards away from residential properties,” state the Cunliffes.

“It is simply not acceptable that we should have to call the police every time this activity wakes us or our children up.

“Consistent and continual noise due to alcohol, well past the previously stated closing times, will have a severe impact on the wellbeing of residents.”

Sam and Evelyn Ferguson describe the requested licensing hours as “excessive given the residential nature of the surrounding area”.

Ian Gordon recalls the previous use of the premises as a café closing at 6pm each evening, adding: “We are seeing a small daytime café change into a night-time-operating restaurant with adverts in the window for weekend delivery drivers, resulting in noise and disturbance for residents.”

In a further letter of objection, former Tweeddale West councillor Catriona Bhatia tells the board: “Peebles High Street and Northgate have the highest concentration of licensed premises in the Borders, so there is already sufficient choice for locals and tourists.

“I ask the board to reject the application or at least limit the hours of the licence to ensure locals are not disturbed by customers and staff arriving and leaving the premises late in the evening.”

The application has triggered no representations from the police, the council’s licensing standards officer, Ian Tunnah, or NHS Borders.