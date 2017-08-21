Music and passion are going to be the fashion in Selkirk

Selkirk Musical Theatre Company, (formerly known as Selkirk Amateur Operatic Society), will be holding their enrolment night on Wednesday, August 23, at Selkirk High School for next year’s show – Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’.

The enrolment night starts at 7pm in the music department and all existing, past and especially new members are invited to attend.

It will be a chance to find out about the show, meet the production team, enjoy a few light refreshments and have a sing through of some of the big show numbers.

SMTC have set themselves an ambitious target of £7,000 for fundraising this year and will be holding a large number of events over the next few months, starting with a Race Night on Saturday, August 19, in Selkirk Conservative Club, followed by a car boot sale in the car park of Selkirk High School on the morning of Sunday, August 20.

The main fundraising event will be a cabaret showcase, named ‘Some Enchanted Evening’, which will also be held in Selkirk High School on September 1 and 2.

The evening will be a chance to hear songs from the society’s past, recent and possibly future productions. Tickets can be bought from Rogerson’s newsagents in Selkirk or you can pay at the door on the night.

Other events planned include a duck race, whist drive and craft fair.