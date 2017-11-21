Mum in tears as court told of teenage daughter’s death in Innerleithen

A mother broke down in tears in the dock at Selkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, November 20, after it was explained that her teenage daughter had died suddenly at the weekend.

Katrina Boyle, 35, sobbed as she awaited sentence for assaulting a 16-year-old boy in a supermarket.

The crown offered to adjourn the case following the death of her daughter Meighan Reid, 17, on Saturday, November 18.

It is suspected that her death was drug-related.

But defence lawyer Ross Dow said that despite her recent loss, Boyle, of Cademuir Drive, Peebles, wanted the case dealt with now so it was not hanging over her.

He added: “Unfortunately, there was a development over the weekend, and her daughter died.”

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the confrontation with the boy occurred while Boyle and Meighan were in the Tesco store in Peebles on the evening of April 22.

Boyle punched him in the face, causing his lip to bleed, the court heard.

No details were given as to why she assaulted the teenager.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told Boyle: “I am very sorry to hear about your daughter.”

He gave her a 12-month community payback order with supervision and a drug treatment requirement.

Police Scotland have not divulged any more details of Saturday’s tragedy or even officially confirmed Meighan’s identity.

Meighan’s body was found at a flat in Caddon Court in Innerleithen.

A nearby telephone box was cordoned off, although it is unknown whether that was connected to her death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are investigating following the death of a 17-year-old woman at an address in Innerleithen.

“The woman’s body was discovered on Saturday, November 18.

“The death is being treated as unexplained. However, the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Part of Caddon Court area was taped off as forensics personnel carried out investigations.