Multiple award-winning musical trio set for Galashiels

Lau, a pioneering contemporary folk trio comprising three of the UK’s finest traditional musicians, rather than playing a sell-out Edinburgh Queens Hall show or appearing on Jools Holland will perform in a converted Galashiels church next week.

The show will feature some of the best music being created anywhere in any genre, including all the trio’s greatest material from across the last decade.

Lau have picked up numerous accolades, including being shortlisted for Scottish Album of The Year (SAY Award) 2013 and 2016, four awards for ‘Best Group’ at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and were awarded album of the year by the Sunday Herald.

Lau, often described as “post folk”, comprises Kris Drever (vocals, guitar), Martin Green (accordion, wurlitzer, keys, electronics) and Aidan O’Rourke (fiddle), and together they effortlessly bridge the seemingly-diametrically opposed worlds of acoustic folk tradition and post-rock electronics.

The individual members of Lau have all won multiple awards and recognition for their solo work, and in February 2017, Drever was nominated for Folk Singer of The Year 2017 and Best Original Song 2017 by BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017, while Green was nominated for Best Original Song and Best Album 2017.

Lau have acquired almost empirical status as a journey which started with three blokes sitting down to play a few tunes on fiddle, guitar and squeeze-box at a kitchen table in Edinburgh one day in 2004. Lau quickly burst out of the undergrowth into groundbreaking terrain.

An evening with Lau presents a band at the peak of their powers.

They appear at Mac Arts, Bridge Street, Galashiels, on Monday, June 19 (8pm). Tickets (£18) from the Mac Arts website – www.macarts.scot