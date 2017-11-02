Move could be in store for Kelso Men’s Shed

Plans have been unveiled for Kelso Men’s Shed to take over the former Somerfield supermarket building in the town’s Roxburgh Street.

The group plans to turn part of the old shop, closed in 2005, into hobby workshops, leisure rooms and an office.

A spokesman for the shed said: “It will provide a much-needed facility in the town.

“It will not impinge on adjoining neighbours and the provision of the shed will bring a long-standing vacant building to use.”

The charity group, founded to improve wellbeing among the town’s menfolk, currently meets at Roxburgh Street’s Cafe U.

Another part of the building accommodates a Co-op store.