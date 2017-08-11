Motorist killed in  A7 crash near Stow

Have your say

A motorist was killed in a collision on the A7 north of Stow yesterday, August 10.

A white Fiat Doblo van travelling south came into collision with a black Nissan X-Trail going north at about 5.40pm.

An ambulance crew was called out but was unable to save the life of the 40-year-old driver of the Doblo.

The Edinburgh-Carlisle road was closed at the scene of the crash for five hours to allow the police to carry out an accident investigation.

Officers are now appealing to any potential witnesses to get in touch.

Sergeant Neil Inglis, of Police Scotland’s divisional road policing unit, said: “We are still carrying out inquiries to fully establish the circumstances of this collision.

“Anyone with information that can assist us is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 3006 of August 10.”