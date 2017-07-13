Mosaic provides the last piece of jigsaw

The three winning artworks in Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme’s community arts project have now all been revealed, with the announcement of the final one.

A Selkirk Legacy by Svetlana Kondakova will be the project in zone three at the riverside corridor after a competitive tender process.

A Selkirk Legacy by Svetlana Kondakova

The project will see the artist create a large mosaic on a section of the flood protection wall.

The town’s common riding will be the ain theme of the mosaic, following engagement with the local community, with a number of prominent local personalities featuring in the piece.

Last month, the Spirit of Black Bob Trail and Spinning Point were chosen for zones one and two.

Winning arist Svetlana said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been awarded this important commission.

Spinning Point, winner of zone two

“I have a personal connection to the town and being selected means a great deal to me.

“Having put a lot of thought and research into the design, I am really looking forward to making the mosaic and continuing to engage the local community throughout the project.”

Councillor Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “I am delighted the third and final community art project has now been chosen for the Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme.

“These projects are looking to enhance the flood defence infrastructure, blend the scheme with the local natural and built environment and to provide a link to the town’s proud history, heritage and environment.

The Spirit of Black Bob Trail, winner of zone one.

“The third project was the last to be announced as we wanted to make sure the successful proposal met these objectives.

“We believe A Selkirk Legacy by Svetlana Kondakova does match these aims and look forward to seeing the final piece.”

The defences of the £31.4million Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme were officially opened in February 2017, providing protection from major flood events to around 600 homes and businesses.