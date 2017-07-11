More than 100 jackets stolen from Galashiels factory

More than 100 jackets were stolen during a break-in at Aero Leather Clothing’s Galashiels factory yesterday, July 10.

The Greenbank Mill plant, in the town’s Huddersfield Road, is believed to have been burgled shortly after 2am yesterday.

The burglars’ haul of 110 new and second-hand Aero jackets is said to be worth thousands of pounds.

Some of the jackets stolen are said to be rare vintage ones.

Police investigating the burglary are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in the Borders are investigating following a high-value theft from a factory in Huddersfield Street, Galashiels.

“The incident happened around 2.15am on Monday, July 10, when an unknown number of people entered the premises.

“A number of high-value leather coats were then taken from the factory.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Galashiels CID on 101, quoting incident number 0722 of July 10.”

A spokesman for the factory, founded in 1983 by Ken and Lydia Calder, also issued a warning to shoppers to be wary of any of its jackets on sale in unusual places.