Missing Selkirk teenager is found safe and well

A Selkirk teenager who was missing for almost a week has been found.

Demi-Lee Hardie disappeared in Glasgow last Wednesday, June 14 and was traced by police safe and well yesterday afternoon.

The 14-year-old was in Kilearn Street in Maryhill in the west of the city last Wednesday morning to visit a relative, but when her lift arrived to collect her at 6pm, she was nowhere to be found.

The teenager, who is orginally from Glasgow but moved to Seklirk last year, has a history of going missing, according to police.

A police spokeswoman said this morning: “She was traced safe and well in Glasgow City Centre yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 21 June 2017.”

Police Scotland has thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier this week Police believed Demi-Lee may have been staying with friends and that she may not have wished to contact her family or police.

Sergeant Ashley Gemmell, of Maryhill police station, said: “She has been missing before, usually returning after a few days, and tends to frequent the Castlemilk area when she is in Glasgow.”