Minister helps Borders tourism partnership mark membership milestone

Scottish Government culture, tourism and external affairs secretary Fiona Hyslop has welcomed Eyemouth Harbour Trust as the 500th Member of the Scottish Borders Tourism Partnership.

The Holyrood minister was in Galashiels last week to meet members of the partnership to discuss the tourism industry in the Borders.

Mr Haegeland said: “We are delighted to welcome Fiona Hyslop to the Scottish Borders and particularly that she can help us celebrate our 500th member.

“With its new management committee, the tourism partnership is now truly an organisation run by the tourism industry for the tourism industry in the Scottish Borders.

“The reopening of the Borders Railway has encouraged the focus on the region as a key tourism destination with a vast opportunity for further growth.

“The potential ripple effect has inspired new momentum of industry innovation and product development across the whole region.

“This is just at its beginning, and through collaborative cross-industry working with the Scottish Borders Tourism Partnership at the lead, we can ensure a strategic and successful

route forward.”