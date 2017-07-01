Minister given insight into bid by firm to hit £20m annual turnover

Scottish Government business, innovation and energy minister Paul Wheelhouse has praised a Selkirk firm for maintaining its commitment to its community at the same time as overseeing an ongoing boom in business.

The Scottish National Party regional list MSP gave detergent manufacturer RP Adam, part of the Arpal Group, the thumbs-up during a tour of its Riverside Road manufacturing headquarters last week.

SNP regional list MSP Paul Wheelhouse with Robin Leith, managing director of RP Adam in Selkirk.

Managing director Robin Leith told him about the £1m capital investment programme the company has carried out in Selkirk over the last three years including a £400,000 expansion project to increase manufacturing capacity by 40% in line with increased business growth.

He also told him about the recent addition of a £125,000 filling line which could see annual output exceeding 10 million litres of liquid product over the next four years.

RP Adam’s investment in its employees and the local and national communities that it serves – including accreditation as a Scottish living wage employer, its commitment to the Scottish business pledge and its involvement in the Meals and More scheme pioneered by food wholesaler the Brakes Group to tackle so-called holiday hunger among schoolchildren – was also highlighted.

Mr Leith said: “These are exciting times for the company, and I am delighted to share some of our more significant investment milestones with the minister which highlight our commitment to our customers, our staff and our local community alike.

“During the last three years, we have delivered significant investment in plant, machinery and technology which will help drive our business forward by increasing our manufacturing and logistics capabilities in line with ambitious future growth targets.

“We have also developed our role as a responsible and caring employer, and both our accreditation as a living wage employer, and our adoption of the Scottish business pledge make a powerful statement about future ambition here in Selkirk and across the UK.

“We are also aware that our continued growth and development can also help tackle some of the bigger issues facing our world today, which is why we are supporting the Meals and More initiative spearheaded by leading foodservice company Brakes Group in its continued fight against child hunger and poverty on our own doorstep.”

Mr Wheelhouse, a South Scotland list MSP since 2011, added: “Successful family-owned businesses like RP Adam make a unique and powerful contribution to growth across Scotland. They are fundamental to our continued economic success.

“RP Adam has been a success for 125 years and continues to go from strength to strength.

“I would like to congratulate the company for making the Scottish business pledge and for its commitment to fair work and the living wage, as well as the investment it has made in the wider community of the Borders and beyond.

“I particularly want to note the company’s support for the Meals and More programme, which is further testament to the progressiveness of RP Adam in looking after the community of the Borders and wider south Scotland, and I warmly commend the RP Adam team for demonstrating they care about those in the community who need support.”

A fourth-generation family-owned firm, RP Adam now employs more than 80 people across the UK.

The expansion of the Selkirk plant is part of a five-year investment and growth programme setting a £20m annual turnover target to be reached by 2020.

For more information on RP Adam, visit www.rpadam.co.uk