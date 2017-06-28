Military medic Cath made MBE

A Galashiels anaesthetist who has helped treat soldiers and civilians in Afghanistan and Iraq has been made a Member of the British Empire.

Lieutenant-Colonel Cath Livingstone, of Thornielee, Clovenfords, has been honoured in this year’s Queen’s birthday honours list for innovation and sustained effort in medical training and for her long service to the Army Reserve.

Cath, 52, has worked as an anaesthetics and intensive care consultant at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose since the beginning of 2004.

It was then that she and her husband of 14 years, David, moved to the Borders from Luton, where she was a consultant for five years.

She told the Southern: “We used to come on holiday each year, so were delighted to be able to move here permanently.”

Cath, who studied medicine at Cambridge University, joined the Army Reserve in 2003, and she is now in charge of clinical training with Dundee-based 225 (Scottish) Medical Regiment.

She said: “I first joined up mainly because of the additional challenge it offered on both a clinical basis and in terms of developing your leadership ability.”

Her husband, David, 63, was also a member of the Army Reserve, formerly the Territorial Army, for over 30 years, in the Royal Anglian Regiment.

During her time with the reserves so far, Cath has carried out three tours – one in Iraq, in 2006, and two in Afghanistan, in 2009 and 2012.

She has also led medical training exercises in Germany, Cyprus and Georgia.

Alongside working at the Borders General Hospital, Catherine and her husband run a 40-acre smallholding at Thornielee Cottage, where they raise rare-breed sheep and pigs, as well as bees.

She said: “I am very pleased to have been nominated.

“It was really nice especially to hear that it was a previous commanding officer who had nominated me.

“NHS Borders has been really great and very supportive of my Army career, and I really do appreciate that a lot.”