Melrose’s New Year fireworks cancelled

A lack of willing volunteers has been cited as the reason why Melrose will not see in 2018 with its popular firework display, which has attracted around 4,000 people from across the region to the town each Hogmanay.

The decision was taken by Melrose and District Community Council (MDCC) due to a number of challenges, including the difficulties to obtain sufficient volunteer support for the event.

Having initially been held as a one-off celebration in 2000 to mark the new Millennium, the fireworks display has grown in popularity.

A MDCC spokesperson said: “We share the disappointment that many people will have regarding this decision.

“However, after carefully considering all options alongside Police Scotland, Scottish Borders Council and other agencies, we had no option but to end the annual Hogmanay fireworks display.

“This is mainly due to it being very difficult to get enough volunteers to support such a big event.

“The community council is extremely grateful for the support it has received from various agencies and members of the public over the last 17 years, which includes planning in advance for the event, fundraising towards the cost and help on Hogmanay itself.”

Leaderdale and Melrose Councillor, David Parker, added: “Melrose and District Community Council has worked very hard in running this event on a voluntary basis for a great many years.

“However, the event has become more difficult to manage as it has grown in popularity and the community council simply does not have the resources to run an event of this scale at this time of year.

“As a result, the decision has been made to bring an end to the display, which is completely understandable in the circumstances.

“I know this decision was not taken lightly, and only made after detailed consultation with all the relevant agencies, but there was no option available to run this event safely.”

Police Scotland’s Inspector Tony Hodges said: “It is unfortunate that this annual celebration which was enjoyed by many local residents and visitors alike is no longer going to be being held.

“However, we fully understand and support the community council’s position.”

For further information, please contact Councillor Parker – Dparker@scotborders.gov.uk or phone 07812 166107.