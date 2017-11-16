Melrose’s Mark accepted by Rugby Hall of Fame

Former Melrose player Mark Robertson, and three contemporaries, are the latest all-time-greats to be inducted into Scottish Rugby’s Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at BT Murrayfield after Saturday’s opening Autumn Test match against Samoa.

The Hall of Fame was established in 2010 to celebrate the towering contribution made by Scots to the oval ball game over more than 140 years.

Mark Robertson retired from the seven-a-side game last May – bowing out most impressively. He was part of a Scotland Sevens squad that defeated New Zealand for the first time and, then, five hours later, beat England at Twickenham to win the London Sevens title on the World Series circuit for the second successive year. In last season’s World Series, Robertson scored 22 tries, taking his career tally for Scotland 7s above the 100 mark.

He also was a key member of team GB who, on rugby’s return to the Olympics in Rio in 2016, won a silver medal.

During his career, Mark also won Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland A honours.

He is now part of the Scotland management team as a strength and conditioning coach and he follows in the footsteps of the creator of sevens, Ned Haig, also of Melrose, by being inducted to the Hall of Fame. Mark is pictured above, right, with SRU president Rob Flockhart. The other inductees were Donna Kennedy (Scotland Women), Dr James Robson, and the late Douglas Elliot (Edinburgh Accies).