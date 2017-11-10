Melrose rugby pitch hit by second vandal attack in a week

A sports pitch in Melrose has been targeted by vandals for the second time in a week.

A post protector at the town’s Annay Road rugby pitch was set alight between 9pm on Tuesday, November 7, and 7pm yesterday, November 9, completely destroying it.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the identities of the culprits to come forward.

Constable Calum Wilson, of Melrose police station, said: “This is the second time this month the rugby pitch has been targeted, with a car driven over the surface on November 2 causing significant damage.

“This has obviously left those associated with the rugby club deeply upset, and we are pursuing local lines of inquiry to identify the culprits.

“If you have any information that can assist with our investigation, then please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Melrose police station via 101, quoting incident number 1,084 of November 10, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.