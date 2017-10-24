Melrose restaurant set to open in November

An historic building in Melrose is set to be transformed into a restaurant with a 1am weekend drinks licence.

Owners of the ground floor at the rear of the C-listed West End House in the town’s High Street have been granted a new premises licence with plans to open doors next month.

The site of the new Ordes Cafe in Melrose.

The Scottish Borders Licensing Board heard on Friday that the family-run Orde Cafés Limited, of Kelso, intends to open a 58-seater coffee shop and restaurant at the establishment which lies between the new Co-operative store and the St Dunstan’s car park.

A retail delicatessen, from which wines, spirits and beers will be available, will also be available.

The firm, which specialises in events catering, will now be able to sell alcohol from 11am till midnight on weekdays and Sunday and till 1am on Friday and Saturday. An off-sales licence from 10am till 10pm has also been granted.

Children aged 15 and under will have access when accompanied by an adult to have a meal, snack or light refreshment or when attending a pre-arranged function. Young persons, aged 16 and 17, will have similar access unaccompanied.

The firm, recently shortlisted in this year’s Vow Awards, is employing a new head chef and sous chef from November.

It was established in the late 1970’s by Gill Orde, who found her passion for cooking at her family home in Johannesburg and who was trained at the renowned Le Cordon Bleu cookery school.

She now runs the firm with her two sons Christian Orde, operations director, and Justin Orde managing director.

Justin Orde said he did not want to give further details of the venture.