Measuring the attainment gap in Scotland

A robust package of indicators to determine progress on closing the poverty-related attainment gap have been put forward for consultation.

The Scottish Government’s ambition is to substantially eliminate the gap within 10 years and make demonstrable progress during the lifetime of this Parliament.

The consultation proposes an approach that could be used to assess progress in literacy, numeracy and health and wellbeing for children and young people aged 3-18. It also seeks views on key milestones for closing the gap between those from the most and least disadvantaged backgrounds.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said:

“Closing the poverty-related attainment gap is a defining mission of this government and it is therefore essential we have a clear way of measuring progress.

“I do not believe it is sensible or realistic to assess the performance of our system using a single measure, which is why we already use a number of indicators to monitor progress.

“This consultation goes further and brings together the most relevant measures, such as early years development and literacy and numeracy, as well as proposing key milestones on the journey towards closing the gap. I urge everyone with an interest to submit their view.”