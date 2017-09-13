Man denies axe threat charge

A Galashiels man will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court next month on three separate complaints.
David Connolly, 33, of Winston Place, is accused of threatening a man with an axe in Gala Park, Galashiels, on July 18.
He also denies stealing bottles of after-shave to the value of £100 from Boots in Galashiels on April 24.
Connolly faces a third complaint containing three charges of alcohol thefts from the Co-op in Gala Park last December.
A trial date has been set for October 12 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on September 25.
