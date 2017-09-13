Man accused of defying ban

A Galashiels man has been accused of running an Indian restaurant for three months while banned from doing so.

Navojyoti Roy, of Croft Street, is charged with participating in the management of the Jedburgh Tandoori when he was prohibited from doing so between February 13 and May 1.

The charge alleges that he was served a hygiene prohibition notice in August 2009.

Roy, 49, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

A trial date was set for November 2, with an intermediate hearing on October 2.