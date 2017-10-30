Maisie makes her mark in Scottish conker championships

Borders Forest Trust hosted the 11th Scottish Conker Championship at Tweed Green, Peebles, last Saturday as part of the Tweed Valley Forest Festival.

More than 50 conker players turned out to challenge for honours.

Results:

Adult – Marjorie Kane, Bonnyrigg.

Youth – Jack Craigen, East Lothian.

Junior – Maisie Gordon, Humbie (pictured).

Rogue (competitors bring their own prize conkers) – Ady Hurrell, Peterborough.