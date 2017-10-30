Search

Maisie makes her mark in Scottish conker championships

Maisie Gordon, junior winner of the 11th Scottish Conker Championship hosted by Borders Forest Trust on Saturday 21 October as part of the Tweed Valley Forest Festival.
Borders Forest Trust hosted the 11th Scottish Conker Championship at Tweed Green, Peebles, last Saturday as part of the Tweed Valley Forest Festival.

More than 50 conker players turned out to challenge for honours.

Results:

Adult – Marjorie Kane, Bonnyrigg.

Youth – Jack Craigen, East Lothian.

Junior – Maisie Gordon, Humbie (pictured).

Rogue (competitors bring their own prize conkers) – Ady Hurrell, Peterborough.