Magnificent six set to go Forth for charity

Selkirk ex-standard bearers are to abseil from Edinburgh’s Forth Road Bridge to raise money for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance to thank it for helping out at the town’s annual common riding.

The group hopes to raise more than £2,000 for the charity at the abseil on Sunday, May 21, one of two a year organised by Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

Rory Monks, 2016 Standard Bearer.

The Royal Burgh of Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers’ Association’s chairman, Douglas Gunn, 42, said: “We first heard about this event following one of our rideouts last year when we handed over a donation to the charity.

“I have never done anything like this before, but to be honest, I think my wife is more nervous about it than I am.

“I know it will be a fantastic day, and it will be great for the air ambulance especially.

“We rely on these guys who are an integral part of ensuring that people can get to the Borders General Hospital.”

Gavin Henderson, 2012 Standard Bearer .

The association handed over a £400 cheque to the air ambulance back in August as part of the £2,500 raised from the success of the previous year’s charities and good causes rideout.

2016 standard bearer Rory Monks said he “jumped at the chance” to take part.

The 29-year-old, a banker with Lloyds Banking Group, said: “I’ve abseiled off Leaderfoot Bridge on the road to Earlston, but that was years ago. I am not even sure if I have a stomach for heights anymore. Right now, I’m fine, but on the day, I expect to have some shaky legs.

“However, I won’t let that stand in the way of me completing the challenge.

“We should all be getting a lot of support from each other as none of us will want to let the others down.

“The air ambulance gives vital support to our common ridings throughout the summer, and it’s the least we can do to give something back.”

They will be joined by fellow ex-standard bearers Scott Tomlison, Gary Guthrie, James Cheyne and Gavin Henderson.

This is the fourth year that the charity has had cash raised for it at the event, and so far the team has raised more than £310 .

James Cheyne, 2009 Standard Bearer.

Fiona Dennis, community fundraiser with Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, said:“We are delighted that our friends in Selkirk are continuing their support with this exciting challenge.

“We have already received a £400 donation as one of the chosen charities to benefit from a previous Selkirk rideout, and it’s wonderful that those involved in the equestrian world in the Borders appreciate the work we do and the help we often bring to riders who are ill or injured in remote and rural areas.

“We’re really appreciative of the fact that they are not only raising money for us, but also facing a huge challenge on our behalf.

“We can’t thank the team from Selkirk enough for backing us. Without support such as this from the public, we simply wouldn’t be there for everyone in Scotland, and the funds they raise will help to keep us flying into the future.”

Donations can be made online at acefrb-may2017.everydayhero.com/uk/help-ex-standard-bearers-charity-abseil-scaa

On Wednesday, February 8, ex-standard bearers will hand over money to charities at Selkirk Conservative Club at 7pm following the success of last September’s rideout.

Scott Tomlinson, 2005 Standard Bearer

Members of the public are invited. Tickets, priced £8, are available from Colin Turnbull Shoe Repairs in High Street.