Magic Christmas adventure with Santa Claus

Santa is coming to Harestanes, Jedburgh, this festive season with a brand new, exciting event for families.

Santa’s Harestanes Happening takes families on a magical Christmas adventure in the Scottish Borders. The event will take place Thursday to Sunday throughout December with a colourful, guided Christmas walk, a Santa’s Grotto experience and the chance to relax with hot drinks and lovely food as well as perusing the newly refurbished retail haven.

Santa’s Harestanes Happening, depicts an original Christmas tale where all of the odds are stacked against Santa as he carries out one of his regular test routes across the Scottish Borders.

The story opens: “Bilberry the elf is missing, the sleigh has broken down... Santa’s grounded at Harestanes! He urgently needs your help to fly back to Lapland in time for Christmas.”

Come and help Santa find his elf and the magic icicles that power his sleigh. Tickets £6.95 from www.eventbrite.co.uk.