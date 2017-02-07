Madalaine’s dress is judged to be trash

A pupil at Selkirk High School has made it through to the star-studded grand final of a fashion competition, to be held in Glasgow.

S2 pupil Madalaine Cross, of Yarrow, is one of 80 secondary school pupils shortlisted for trash fashion competition Junk Kouture, which challenges young designers across Scottish secondary schools to get creative with everyday junk.

Contestants will be joined at Glasgow’s Clyde Auditorium on Thursday, February 9, by judges Louis Walsh of the X Factor and Saturdays pop star Una Healy.

The night will also include performances by X Factor runners-up Reggie ’n’ Bollie as well as Irish singer-songwriter Brendan Murray.

Members of the public can vote online for their favourite design to win the competition, and so far, Madalaine’s design has received more than 300 votes.

The 13-year-old made the dress inspired by nature from a selection of waste, including recycled packaging. It also included old curtain fabric samples and is trimmed with hessian off-cuts and the headdress is made from twigs and lichen.

Her mum, Sarah Cross, said: “The dress is made from old curtain fabric samples and is trimmed with hessian offcuts and the headdress is made from twigs and lichen. She was keen to create something highlighting sustainability and when she came across the fabric she decided to go with the theme of saving our trees.

“Madalaine will be modelling the dress herself although this was not originally her plan. She is quite nervous about doing it but thinks it will be a fun experience and is excited at the prospect of seeing the celebrities involved in person. She would love to do some sort of design as a career and has considered fashion as an option. Her favourite subject at school is definitely art but she also greatly enjoys technology and science.

Art and design teacher Joanne Gilfillan, who has taught at the school since May 2015, said: “The whole design was done at a lunch club that was set up so it was done completely in her own time.

“The club ran between an hour and two hours a week, and it took Madalaine from around September to December to complete the design and make the dress.

“She is only in S2 and most of the other contestants are actually senior pupils, and to add further pressure, a lot of the other pupils competing are from much bigger schools.

“We are only a small school in comparison to a lot of them, so she is doing really well in the number of votes she has already received.”

The overall winner of this year’s contest will receive £1,000 for their school, £500 cash and iPad minis for their team, and teacher.

The enterprise and performance winners will take away a trophy and Asos or Ticketmaster vouchers, and the winner of the glamour prize will have the chance to walk the red carpet in their design at a royal film premiere in London.

This year will include a junior design award for the first time, and winners of this category will receive a trophy, as well as One4all vouchers.