Local Elections ward 5 Leaderdale and Melrose: Parker holds seat

David Parker, who has been in local politics for 22 years, said this was the last time he was standing in a local election.

The independent candidate, who was leader of the last council, revealed he would love to become leader in his final term in office, said he was going to do something different next time round.

He was first to be announced, with Conservative Candidate Tom Miers second and the SNP’s Kevin Drum third,

Mr Parker said: “Today we are fortunate to have a number of new councillors elected across all political parties and it will be fantastic to work with those new members in the few weeks ahead.”