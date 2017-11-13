Litterbugs get Earlston Cubs hot under the collar

Earlston Paths Group accepted an invitation to go along to a local Cub pack meeting to tell them about footpaths – and ended up talking rubbish!

Roy Todd, from the Paths Group, explained: “We were interested to learn that the Cubs had used our local footpath network on several occasions for ‘expeditions’ and that one of the issues they highlighted was how annoying they found discarded litter.

“We had a lively conversation about how long items, thrown away in streets, roadside verges and footpaths, took to decompose and it was clear that the Cubs had a good understanding of the need to recycle, care for their local area and the impact on the wider environment.” He added: “We were delighted to contribute to their Community Impact badge.”