Learn bushcraft at the Haining

Selkirk youngsters can emulate telly survivalists such as Bear Grylls and Ray Mears at the Haining today.

Forestry Commission Scotland have funded woodland group Nature Unlimited to run a short programme of bushcraft sessions for Selkirk youngsters in the estate grounds.

The progamme is free and open to 14-19 year olds.

Activities will include fire-lighting and cooking, using tools, making shelters and learning other woodland skills.

The aim is to offer young people a chance to get involved at the Haining in a constructive way so that they can enjoy this wonderful resource they have on their doorstep for generations to come.

If successful, it is hoped to establish a longer programme in order to foster a sense of stewardship of the Haining in the young people of Selkirk.

The first session is tomorrow (Friday, February 17) – meet in front of Haining House at 2pm.

Places are limited so please contact Jan Barr on 07711 837485 or email jan@natureunlimited.scot to ensure your place.