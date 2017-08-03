Lauder’s time to shine is here at last

The future of Lauder Common Riding is bright if Monday morning’s apprentice rideout is anything to go by.

Despite poor weather, dozens of youngsters as young as four years old followed behind cornet Hagen Steele.

Lauder Cornet Hagen Steele and his lass Ashleigh Scott lead Monday's ride.

This was Hagen’s first time at the head of a cavalcade since he rode to meet the Galashiels Braw Lad and Braw Lass at Threepwood back in May, but for Hagen and cornet’s lass Ashleigh Scott, the town’s time in the limelight has finally arrived.

And Saturday’s celebrations promise to be made all the more special for the duo, for right and left-hand men Greg Scott and Daniel Simpson are two of Hagen’s lifelong friends, while Greg is also Ashleigh’s brother.

The festivities continue today with a children’s show and the preliminary rideout.

Tomorrow, there’s the duck race and the nicht-afore-the-morn concert.

Young follower Jenna Campbell enjoys taking part in the apprentice ride.

Saturday’s main common riding day begins at 7am, with a cornet’s march led by Selkirk Silver Band from the Lauderdale Hotel to the town hall.

The cornet receives the burgh standard at the town hall at 8am before the riders visit the watering stane around 9.50am, the war memorial at 11.30am and return back to the town hall for the concluding ceremony at noon.

The day finishes with dancing in Market Place, with the pipe band leaving the Lauderdale hotel after 5pm, then a ball in the marquee at 7.30pm.

Four-year-old Ellie Gordon shares a moment with her pony as they enjoy the rideout.