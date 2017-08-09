Lauder fancy dress brings fun despite the rain

Have your say

Despite heavy rain, Lauder’s fancy-dress contest was, as ever, a fitting spectacle last Wednesday night.

The fancy dress results were as follows:

Lauder Common Riding fancy dress.

Boys under 5- Joel in the Box - Joel Park; Girls under 5- Box of Frosties-Arya Nichol; Boys 5 and 6: Lauder Emoji-Oscar Wilson; Girls 5 and 6- Lauder Banana-Heidi Kunkel; Boys 7-9- The Celt-Angus Santini; Girls 7-9- Gogglebox-Ruby Wilkinson; couples under 10- Bunch of Grapes-Olivia McCullagh and Meghan Hendry; groups under 10- Charlie & the Chocolate Factory-Jane Johnston & Co and There’s no place like Lauder-Suzie Russell and Friends; boys 10-15- Ed Shearin-John Craig; girls 10-15- Smurf-Lauren Batchelor; couples 10-15- Fake News-Callum and Amy Baxter; Groups 10-15- The Trolls-Baxters & Co.

Best family group: The Smurfs-Auntie Nicki and the Batchelor family; best dressed lady- Oor Wullie-Sandy Boa; best dressed gent- Jack(Still Game)-Linda Hogarth; adult couples- Lauder in Boom-Nigel Atkinson and Stewart Wilson; adult groups- Granny Nationals-Frances Wilson and friends; best vehicle: Lauder Trophy Cabinet-Middlemiss girls and friends.

Further awards were presented to Tyler Cuthbert and Jaya Faichney at last Sunday’s family day who were joint winners of the Woodheads Shield. At Monday’s apprentice ride the Tocher Cup was presented to Cara Wilson for the best turned out pony.

Lauder bobsleigh team get some practice in.

Boys under 5: 1. Joel in the Box – Joel Park, 2 Paul Patrol-Miles McNulty, 3 Spotty Dog-Theo Taylor

Girls under 5: 1 Box of Frosties-Arya Nichol, 2 Princess Leila-Alice Murray, 3 Peppa Pig-Emily Maitland-Carew

Boys 5 & 6: 1 Lauder Emoji-Oscar Wilson, 2 Obi Wan Kanobi-Callum Murray

Girls 5 & 6: Lauder Banana-Heidi Kunkel

Harry Potter swaps his broomstick for a horse in honour of the common riding.

Boys 7-9: 1 The Celt-Angus Santini, 2 Freddie Microry-Aiden Gurdie

Girls 7-9: 1 Gogglebox-Ruby Wilkinson, 2.Spotty Dog-Imogen McRitchie, 3=.Harry Trotter-Petra Willen, 3= The Troll-Kayleigh Baxter

Couples under 10: 1 Bunch of Grapes-Olivia McCullagh and Meghan Hendry, 2.Keeping it Rural-Matilda Patterson and Archie Ainslie, 3= Next Knights-Harry McCullagh and Murray Hendry, 3=Lauder in Bloom-Arya Nichol and Innes McKail

Groups under 10: 1 Charlie & the chocolate Factory-Jane Johnston & Co., 2 Lauder Circus-Ailsa Brown and Friends, 3 Jamaican Bobsleigh-Callum, Kaitlin, Owen and Lewis Young.

Viking raiders take over Market Place.

Groups under 10 Heat 2: 1.There’s no place like Lauder-Suzie Russell and Friends, 2.Bananas-Rose Aitchison and friends, 3.Samantha Kings Medal Haul-Hector Emmerson, Susannah Montague and Robin McNulty

Boys 10-15: 1.Ed Shearin-John Craig, 2.Kellogs CocoPop-Luke Chisholm, 3.Donald Trump-Callum Baxter

Girls10-15: 1.Smurf-Lauren Batchelor, 2. Dr Who-Charlotte Santini, 3.Peppa Pig-Sophie Miller

Couples 10-15: 1.Fake News-Callum and Amy Baxter, 2.Wee Trolls-Anna & Kayla, 3=Bananas-Amelia Scott & Rose Aitchison, 3=Big Trolls-Jenna Elliot & Jessica Baxter

Groups 10-15: 1. The Trolls-Baxters & Co, 2. Bananas-Amelia, Rose & friends.

Best Family Group: 1.The Smurfs-Auntie Nicki and the Batchelor family, 2.Bag it and Bin it-Izzie, Gracie & Erin, 3= Kellogs Cereals-Nicholls family, 3=Full of Emoticons-Wilson family

Tony the tiger doesn't enjoy the rain quite so much and takes refuse in a cereal box.

Best Dressed Lady: 1. Oor Wullie-Sandy Boa, 2.Lauder in Broom-Eileen Blaikie, 3. Rice Krispie-Donna Nicholls

Best Dressed Gent: 1.Jack(Still Game)-Linda Hogarth, 2. Cornflakes-Stuart Nicholls, 3. Peppa Pig-Robert Miller

Adult Couples: 1. Lauder in Boom-Nigel Atkinson & Stewart Wilson, 2.Still Game-Linda Hogarth & Liz Coutts,3.Bee-ry & the Beekeeper-Brian & Amanda Ogilvie

Adult Groups: 1.Granny Nationals-Frances Wilson and friends, 2.Save the Bees-karina Hall and friends, 3.Bum Notes-Maggie Landells and friends

Best Vehicle: 1.Lauder Trophy Cabinet-Middlemiss girls and friends, 2. Silver Jubilee Band-Strangeways family and friends, 3.Mexican Wall-Lauder Ex Cornets.

Trump and his wall come to Lauder.

This family of emojis are all positive despite the rain.

Scarecrows gather in Lauder.