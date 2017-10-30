Langshaw’s winning line-up

Langshaw SWI’s October meeting – the AGM – was opened by Fiona Cameron who said how much she had enjoyed her first year as president.

She then handed over to Clare Milne, secretary, and Victoria Watt, treasurer, who gave their annual reports.

The next item of business was to elect the committee for the following year. Fiona, Clare and Victoria were re-elected and additional members elected as follows: vice-president - Lindsay Holmes; press secretary - Marjory Bald; competition secretary - Sheena Bedford. Ruth Scoular gave a vote of thanks to the committee for their first year and for finding the new meetings venue at Gattonside.

Fiona then presented the trophies for competitions during the year. The Langshaw Jubilee Cup for most entries was won jointly by Clare Milne and Ruth Scoular, pictured centre and right, and the Langshaw 80th Birthday Cup for most points overall went to Lindsay Holmes, also pictured.

Instead of the usual tea and cake, members had brought along winter drinks and nibbles, and the remainder of the evening was spent talking over events of the past 12 months and suggestions for the committee to discuss for next year.

Competitions: Five cheese straws – 1. Fiona Cameron; 2. Liz Leeming; 3. Ruth Scoular; Home-made liqueur – 1. Ruth Scoular; 2. Clare Milne; 3. Sheena Bedford.

The November meeting will feature Christmas crafts.