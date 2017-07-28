Lack of space holds back Scottish homeowners from pursuing their passions

Scottish homeowners do not feel their homes are fit for purpose, according to research by roof window manufacturers VELUX®.

The survey by VELUX looked at the ways in which homes have evolved from functional living spaces to multi-functional lifestyle spaces, with homeowners increasingly looking to start their own businesses or pursue hobbies at home.

A quarter of adults in Scotland believe that a lack of a suitable space or room is holding them back, with more than half (62%) of homeowners in the area saying they’d pursue a hobby at home if they had more space or an appropriate room.

The most popular home hobbies, which homeowners in Scotland would like to do more of, are reading (45%), cooking and baking (31%) and spending more time with family (31%). Fitness and yoga was also cited by 29% of people.

One quarter of homeowners have considered setting up and running their own business from their Scottish home. However, around 29% of people cited a lack of suitable space or a room at home as the main reason preventing them from starting their own business.

Grant Sneddon, product manager from VELUX says the way we live in our homes has changed significantly over recent years.

He said: “Our homes are increasingly regarded as an intrinsic part of our lives, a place where we can unwind and relax, but also where we can realise those dreams of starting our own business, or doing more of the things we love, such as home baking, reading or fitness.

“This research shows that homeowners in Scotland feel restricted in their ambitions by a lack of suitable space at home. However, many homeowners have yet to realise the true potential of their homes.

“From larger home improvement projects such as converting lofts and adding extensions, to smaller projects such as making dark rooms lighter and brighter, there are many ways to transform domestic spaces which can help make those home hobby dreams a reality.”

UK family food blogger, Sarah Barnes of Taming Twins, uses her kitchen extension as a place to bake with her two children.

She said: “It was love at first sight when my husband and I viewed the house we now live in in Worcestershire. I adored the open kitchen and dining room extension and could just picture us in the space.

“Since we moved in, it’s become the heart of our home. It has given me the space to pursue my passion of baking, which I now do almost every week with my children, but it’s also a great place to relax and unwind with friends and family when the kids are at school or tucked up in bed. The light in this space from our roof windows and bi-fold doors absolutely makes the house a home for us.”