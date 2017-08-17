Klein’s former home for sale for £795,000

Anyone interested in buying Bernat Klein’s famous Selkirk home is in luck as the house has just been put on the market for the first time.

Klein House at High Sunderland, commissioned by the Serbian-born artist in 1956, has been put up for sale by the designer’s family for offers over £795,000.

And anyone interested is being invited to an open viewing of the house on Saturday, September 2.

The category A listed home was commissioned by the renowned textile designer in 1956 upon his move to the Borders and was designed by architect Peter Wormsley,

The four bedroom house is said to be in “largely original condition” and lies on a plot of more than three acres boasting views over the Ettrick Valley towards the Eildon Hills.

It is built on an iconic 1970s design of a rectangle subdivided into eight foot modules, featuring large glass windows and has some of Klein’s own textiles incorporated into the design.

Mr Klein, who died in 2014, worked in the wholesale textile business in the then-Yugoslavia, followed by a stint with the British Ministry of Information in Cairo and Jerusalem, monitoring and translating broadcasts from Europe. He later moved to Leeds University to study textile design and came north to Edinburgh for the first time to design ladies’ coat and skirt fabrics for Munrospun.

He later set up his own firm, Colourcraft, and went on to buy Nether­dale Mill in Galashiels and the Gibson and Lumgair mill in Selkirk. An archive of around 200 pieces is also held by the ­National Museums of Scotland.

London-based estate agent The Modern House, which is marketing the property said: “In 1957 the celebrated architect Peter Womersley designed one of the finest houses to have been built in Britain during the Mid Century period. Today the four bedroom house with a studio wing, which now has a rare Category A listing from Historic Environment Scotland, is still in largely original condition.