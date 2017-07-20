Kieran joins the Ex men after serving town well

With the excitement of the Common Riding a brilliant, yet fading memory and the list of Borders festivals still to come steadily dwindling, Saturday night saw Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Kieran Riddell join the Ex-Standard Bearers.

The Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers held their Annual Cup Night in Selkirk Conservative Club, bringing the curtain down on the 2017 Common Riding.

The top table at Saturday's event.

Ex-Standard Bearers chairman Douglas Gunn chaired another successful evening, the main business of which saw Kieran sign the Ex-Royal Burgh Standard Bearers Association Roll of Honour and so doing, join the association.

Mr Gunn also presented Kieran with his Ex-Standard Bearers tie.

Former Merchant Company standard bearer Andrew Anderson was the guest speaker for the evening ... and gave a humorous and entertaining insight to the Common Riding and its characters past and present.

Provost Jake Wheelans also addressed the company, paying tribute to all those who had helped make this year’s Common Riding another great one. The Standard Bearer’s dad, Ex-Standard Bearer Keith Riddell and Silver Jubilee Standard Bearer David Anderson also addressed the company.

Ex-Standard Bearer James Cheyne (2009) receives the Ex Standaerd Bearers Cup for winning the race at the Rig from chairman Douglas Gunn

Following a short interval for supper, the presentation of the magnificent Ex-Standard Bearers Cup was made by Mr Gunn to Ex-Standard Bearer James Cheyne for winning the race at the Rig on Common Riding day.

James then gave a humorous speech, poking fun at the other Ex-Standard Bearers in the race, as well as some who chose not to race.

The Jimmy Scott Memorial Trophy was then presented to Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Kieran Riddell for finishing second – and he also gave his thoughts on the race and those who took part.

The last trophy of the night went to 1991 Standard Bearer Kenny Firth.

For the second year in a row, he picked up the Pat Wilson Trophy for being last in the race to the thunderous applause of the company.

Kenny gave a short account of his glorious defeat before Ex-Standard Bearer Rory Monks gave the ‘Vote of Thanks’.

The Ex-Standard Bearers are also grateful to Selkirk Silver Band for keeping the company entertained throughout the evening, and to steward Martin Scott and the ladies of Selkirk Conservative Club, for keeping the company fed and watered throughout the night.