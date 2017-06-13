Kids enjoy Common Riding picnic

There were smiles all round as the wet weather failed to dampen spirits at this year’s Selkirk Common Riding Children’s Picnic on Saturday.

Crowds gathered at High Street’s Mungo Park monument where a procession, led by Selkirk Silver Band, left at 1.30pm.

Children enjoying their races.

Following close by was the town’s Royal Burgh Standard Bearer, Kieran Riddell, and his attendants Thomas Willmott, Robbie Reilly, Sam Coltherd and Peter Forrest.

The gathering proceeded onto Selkirk Rugby Club where more than 100 schoolchildren from all three of the town’s primary schools took part in a series of races.

Split into boys and girls groups, each year group was given the chance to win either a first, second or third place ribbon.

Picnic bags were handed out which were sponsored by local businesses including Galashiels-based Booker Wholesale which also made a donation of juice, crisps and biscuits.

Silver Band on the way to the Picnic.

Selkirk Common Riding Children’s Picnic convener, Martin Rogerson, said: “I think it was a successful day and the children and parents seemed to enjoy themselves.

“It was a little wet at the beginning but as the afternoon went on the weather improved.

“I would like to thank everyone who came along and helped make this year’s picnic a success.”

Selkirk Silver Band leave Mungo Park on the way to the picnic.

Sam Coltherd speeds away to win the Principals race.