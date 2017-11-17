Kelso street to reopen to traffic tonight

Roxburgh Street in Kelso is to reopen to traffic tonight, November 17, after being shut for almost two months.

Progress made on repairs to a building deemed to be in dangerous condition has enabled the street to reopen ahead of schedule.

A structural engineer inspected the site yesterday and gave the go-ahead for some scaffolding to be removed and vehicles to return to the road.

Once Roxburgh Street has reopened, the one-way order applying to Union Street will be restored and traffic will return to normal.

Some scaffolding will remain in place on the site to allow contractors to complete the repairs needed to stabilise the privately-owned building further. Those works are expected to be finished by Christmas.

“All local shops, businesses and residents are thanked for their patience during the Roxburgh Street closure,” said a spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council.

“The timing of the road opening this evening will be confirmed on social media.”

The road was closed to traffic and pedestrians on Friday, September 22, after inspections revealed how dangerous a condition the building was in.

Pedestrian access was restored on Friday, October 6, after the removal of a dangerous chimney, but cars remained banned.

On Friday, October 27, contractors estimated it would take a further six weeks at least until repairs were completed and Roxburgh Street could reopen to traffic.

However, those works have been completed three weeks ahead of schedule, allowing the street to reopen in plenty of time for the Christmas shopping season.

Signs were put up during the closure to remind people that shops there were still open for business.