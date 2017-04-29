Kelso shoppers’ handbags stolen from supermarket trollies

Two shoppers at a Borders supermarket had their handbags snatched on Thursday, April 20.

The two women targeted by thieves had their bags, both containing purses, stolen while they were shopping at Kelso’s Sainsbury’s superstore.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious at the Pinnaclehill Industrial Estate shop to get in touch, and they are also issuing a warning to other shoppers to be on the alert.

Both women’s handbags were in their trollies when they were taken.

Officers believe the same culprits were responsible for both thefts and are now looking to scrutinise film taken by the store’s closed-circuit security camera system to see if they can spot the thieves in the act.

Constable Cara Pearson, based at Kelso police station, said: “We are currently working with the store to view their CCTV and establish if we can identify the culprits.

“Any shoppers who were within the premises on Thursday, April 20, and believe they saw anything suspicious should contact police immediately.

“We would also remind the public to take care with their possessions when shopping and ensure they do not leave any items of value unattended or in easy reach of would-be thieves.

“A range of crime prevention advice is available on our website at www.scotland.pnn.police.uk”

Any potential witnesses are asked to contact the inquiry team via Police Scotland’s 101 number, quoting incident numbers 3150 or 3450 of April 20.

Alternatively, tip-offs can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.