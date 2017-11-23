Kelso’s clash with Melrose called off

Tomorrow night’s match in the Booker Border League, between hosts Kelso and BT Premiership leaders Melrose, has been postponed.

The Pool B clash at Poynder Park was to have kicked off at 7.30pm and was previewed in this week’s edition of the Southern Reporter.

However, soon after the paper went to press, it was announced that the match was being called off, as injuries had left Kelso without a front row and therefore unable to field a team.

The encounter will be rearranged at a later date but it’s an unfortunate loss for rugby fans who were looking forward to an intriguing Friday night fixture, featuring two teams from different divisions.

Melrose, the BT Cup holders and with 10 wins out of 10 behind them in the BT Premiership, had kept their winning sequence intact last weekend by defeating Jed-Forest 35-17 in a cup tie at Riverside Park.

Kelso, of course, were promoted to BT National League Division One last season and had warmed up for the Melrose encounter with a 59-17 win in the League Cup at home to Howe of Fife.

Before the decision to shelve tomorrow’s game, Kelso head coach Gary Stevens had said his team were “looking forward to Friday night and challenging our mental and physical fortitude”.