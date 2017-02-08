Kelso’s 4G may affect television signals

New fourth generation mobile services, known as 4G, have been switched on in Kelso.

4G gives people faster access to the internet, but there is a small chance that some signals transmitted at 800 MHz may cause interference to Freeview, which is received via an aerial.

Signs of interference could include loss of sound, a blocky picture, or a ‘no signal’ message.

The good news is help is available. Set-up under government direction, a company called at800 offers free support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV, and resolves 4G related interference so that viewers in Kelso can keep enjoying their favourite programmes.

Anyone who notices interference should contact at800 on: 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles) or visit www.at800.tv/contact-us