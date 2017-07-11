Kelso drink-driver banned from road for eight years

A motorist has been banned from the road for eight years after admitting driving while more than six times the legal alcohol limit.

Paul Brockbank was also fined £1,000 and ordered to resit his driving test after the expiry of that ban in 2025.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 139 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

That offence was committed at 5.10pm on Sunday, June 4, in Kelso town centre.

The court heard he had been out the night before and had topped up with alcohol during the day before going to retrieve his car.

Brockbank got involved in a collision when he swerved to avoid a car coming in the opposite direction.

He then attempted to drive away from the scene but was stopped by the other motorist as he did not think the car could be driven safely because of the damage it had sustained and turned off its ignition.

The police were called, and, at 6.49pm, Brockbank gave two specimens of breath at Hawick police station, the lowest reading being 139 microgrammes.

The court heard that Brockbank, of Albert Place, Kelso, had a previous conviction for a similar offence and had been banned from getting behind the wheel for six years in 2002.