Kelso church looks to the future on big anniversary

Kelso North Parish Church celebrated the building’s 150th anniversary last week with the placement of a time capsule to be opened and enjoyed by future members of its congregation.

A commemorative service was held at the Roxburgh Street building, whose spire has been a recognisable landmark on the Kelso skyline since 1866.

The service, conducted by the Rev Anna Rodwell, followed tradition by including two hymns sung in 1866 and again in 1966 when the congregation celebrated the church’s 100th anniversary.

Two young members of the Spirals youth group, Rebecca Hastings and Struan Henderson, had the honour of lowering a sealed time capsule into the church floor, containing a message from Ms Rodwell, several documents, three recent editions of the quarterly magazine The Messenger, photographs of the church interior and recent anniversary exhibition, as well as 2015 and 2016 coins.

In a nod to 1866, Victorian costumes were worn by the welcome team and choir members, while the congregation joined in with period shawls provided on the way into the service.

Parishioners then reminisced over festive refreshments upstairs.