Judy has to call it a day at studio

Due to ill health, Judy Steel, wife of former Borders MP, Lord David Steel, has been forced to close down her costume-making workshop athe the Haining.

The 76-year-old co-founder of the Rowan Tree Theatre Company said back in 2011 that: “I really feel it’s time I retired. I’m letting myself shake down a bit and see what happens.”

Judy Steel who has been awarded a MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

She has kept going a bit longer than that, but illness has now forced her to stop.

Lord Steel said this week: “Sadly, because of ill-health, my wife Judy is having to give up her costume making and hiring at the Haining studio.

“Could I therefore ask anyone who has costumes belonging to the collection to email me and let me know, on steeld@parliament.uk

“Most we shall be happy to give away.”

However, Lord Steel called for one special item to be returned.

He said: “In particular, I would like to trace a black academic gown with crest, which we do need to keep.”