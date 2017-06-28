Jethart gears up for big week ahead

Jethart Callant Brodie Irvine and his henchmen led their cavalcade safe oot and safe in to the town’s surrounding countryside this week.

And with three rideouts now successfully completed, this year’s 70th anniversary Jethart Callant’s Festival is in full swing.

Jethart Callant Brodie Irvine and his left and right-hand men Gary Hogg and Grant Raeburn lead the cavalcade back into Jedburgh.

A cavalcade of more than 100 horses enjoyed dry weather as they visited Southdean on Saturday.

A short ceremony was held at the ruins of Souden Kirk, and a presentation was made by the area’s community council before the ride continued on to Camptown for refreshments by the town’s British Legion before a rousing welcome back to town by the Jedforest Instrumental Band and a good turnout of spectators.

Tonight the cavalcade will visit Crailing and Nisbet. Saturday sees the rideout to Redeswire, and horses will arrive at the Redeswire Stone at 12.30pm. This year’s oration will be given by Borders vet Nigel Brown.

The races at Dolphinston begin at 3pm and horses arrive back to Market Place at 6pm.

Fiona and Lisa Reid leave Dovesford on their way back from Southdean.

The kirking of the Callant takes place in Jedburgh Old and Trinity Parish Church at 6.30pm on Sunday, before further rideouts follow next week to Fulton for Monday night’s Queens ride, Lanton on Tuesday evening and Ancrum on Wednesday.

The investiture and callant’s walk take place on Thursday night ahead of next Friday’s main festival day.

Michael Weekley and his daughter Lily-Mai wait to see the horses back in on Saturday evening.

Jethart Herald Brian Marshall and Callant Brodie Irvine gallop into Camptown.

The cavalcade is led out of town by Jedburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band .

Riders enjoy Saturday's rideout to Southdean.