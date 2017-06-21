Jethart and Kelso renew friendships in Morebattle

Riders from Jedburgh and Kelso made the annual journey from the north and south to converge in Morebattle last Sunday as the first rideout of the Jethart Callant’s Festival took place.

Jethart Callant Brodie Irvine and Kelso Laddie Craig Logan met in fine weather to shake hands at the Trysting Tree, having each led their cavalcades safely to the village.

Jedburgh and Kelso principals dance the reel with local school children.

After the formal meeting, the principals’ parties made their way to a platform, where they were joined by Kelso and district councillor Simon Mountford, Alec Nicol and Jedburgh and Kelso’s town provosts, Richard Gordon and Dean Weatherston.

The two principals laid a wreath during a service at the war memorial, watched by their supporters, Kelso right and left-hand men Ian Whellans and Fraser Hastie and Jethart right and left-hand men Gary Hogg and Grant Raeburn, as well as Jethart herald Brian Marshall.

The party and the large crowd of supporters observed a minute silence after the playing of the Last Post and sang God Save the Queen before the traditional dancing of a reel with youngsters from Morebattle Primary School.

This year marks the Jethart Callant’s Festival 70th anniversary, and a celebratory cake was cut in the village institute to mark the occasion before both cavalcades made their respective ways homewards.

Jedburgh's instrumental and pipe bands join together to lead the Callant and his cavalcade into Morebattle.

Jethart Callant Brodie Irvine and Kelso Laddie Craig Logan lay a wreath together at Morebattle War Memorial.

Jethart Callant Brodie Irvine and Kelso Laddie Craig Logan discuss speeches at Morebattle rideout.

Morebattle rideout. Horses meet up from the Jedburgh side in Morebattle.

Kelso Laddie Craig Logan with his right and left-hand men Ian Whellans and Fraser Hastie awaiting the Callant and his henchmen.