Jenni’s cancer charity cut well above her cash target

A Tweedbank woman’s hair-raising experience has raised more than £650 for research into cancer.

Jenni Janiak completed Macmillan Cancer’s “Brave the Shave” challenge at a hairdresser’s on Saturday.

A Tweedbank womans hair-raising experience has raised more than �650 for research into cancer. Jenni Janiak completed Macmillan Cancers Brave the Shave challenge at a hairdressers on Saturday.

She said: “I did it for many reasons, but mainly for all my family who have lost loved ones and for loved ones fighting cancer. I also chose to do ‘Brave the Shave’ because I had the choice, whereas sufferers don’t.

“I want to say a big thank-you to Jill Laurie, who owns Hetties hairdresser’s in Melrose, and to all those who donated, and everyone who came along to support me.”

The sum Jenni, a support worker for people with learning disabilities in Peebles, raised was more than double her original target.