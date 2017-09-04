Jenni’s cancer charity cut well above her cash target

A Tweedbank woman’s hair-raising experience has raised more than £650 for research into cancer.
Jenni Janiak completed Macmillan Cancer’s “Brave the Shave” challenge at a hairdresser’s on Saturday.
She said: “I did it for many reasons, but mainly for all my family who have lost loved ones and for loved ones fighting cancer. I also chose to do ‘Brave the Shave’ because I had the choice, whereas sufferers don’t.
“I want to say a big thank-you to Jill Laurie, who owns Hetties hairdresser’s in Melrose, and to all those who donated, and everyone who came along to support me.”
The sum Jenni, a support worker for people with learning disabilities in Peebles, raised was more than double her original target.
