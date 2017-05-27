Jedburgh teenager named as best young butcher in Scotland

A young Borders butcher has nothing at all to beef about after being named Scotland’s young butcher of the year.

Ryan Briggs, 18, an employee at AJ Learmonth’s butcher’s shop in Jedburgh High Street said it was “a dream come true” as he was named under-22 champion in a hard-fought final at Scottish Meat Training’s skills competition at Perth.

Ryan in action.

Ryan competed against three other finalists to win the judges’ favour in a show of butchery skills against the clock.

He said that the many hours of practice he’d put in had all been worthwhile to secure the win.

“I even missed out on the Jedburgh Rugby Sevens to put in some practice,” laughed the Jedburgh Thistle prop forward.

“This is just amazing. I’m absolutely blown away to win this championship.

“This is the life I want, and winning this title at 18 is a brilliant boost for me.”

Ryan has worked at AJ Learmonth since leaving school two years ago.

“My dad was a butcher to trade and has always encouraged me to follow in his footsteps,” said the teenager.

“This win will make him so proud.”

Event head judge Keith Fisher said: “Every year, the standard gets higher.

“I know the industry in Scotland is in safe hands when I witness the skills shown by these butchers.

“Their enthusiasm, skill and passion shines through in all they do, and both our young and senior champions are more than deserving of their titles.

“They are shining examples of the extremely high standard of butcher we enjoy in Scotland.”