Jedburgh forestry worker dies after accident

An investigation is under way into the death of a forestry worker in an accident near Selkirk this week.

Kenny Scott, a self-employed woodcutter, died following an accident on a rural estate on Tuesday afternoon.

The 58-year-old, originally from Jedburgh but living in Minto, near Denholm, of late, was working on the Sunderland Hall estate, near Lindean when the accident happened.

Emergency services were called to the estate in the late afternoon following reports of a man being badly injured.

Despite efforts by paramedics to revive him and the call-out of an air ambulance team, Mr Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in the Scottish Borders are investigating after a 58-year-old man died as a result of an accident in woodland near Selkirk.

“The incident happened around 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 31.

“The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

The Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team was also called out to help, and a spokesman for the Melrose-based operation said: “The team were called out to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service with the extraction of an injured forestry worker from difficult terrain.

“Unfortunately, the casualty’s injuries were severe, and despite a multi-agency response involving the mountain rescue team, paramedics and Helimed with an emergency medical retrieval service team on board, the casualty died of his injuries at the scene.

“All involved are deeply saddened by this tragic outcome, and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”

The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware of the accident, and an investigation into the circumstances is being carried out.

A spokesman said: “We have been made aware of an incident at Sunderland Hall, and we are liaising with Police Scotland to determine the circumstances.”