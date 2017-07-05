Jed hopefuls eye up sprint glory

More than 50 athletes hope to be in with a chance of running off with one of the most coveted titles on the amateur athletics circuit this weekend.

The 110m Jed Sprint, the highlight of Saturday’s Jedburgh Border Games, will see 55 entrants compete across nine heats, with the first two from each qualifying for the semi-finals.

Selkirk games. Emily Dagg wins the final of the 110m sprint at Selkirk last month. Presentation by Bill Duff of Borders Athletics.

And Jedburgh’s own Greg Turnbull is one of the favourites fresh from taking the main sprint win at Peebles a fortnight ago.

The 27-year-old policeman, now based in the central belt, made history on the Riverside track 10 years ago when he finished in a dead heat with Hawick’s Daniel Paxton. Hoping for a return to glory in front of his home crowd, he will be running off 4.5 metres.

Notable female athletes hoping to make their mark on Saturday include Tweed Leader Jed Track Athletics Club’s young stars Emily Dagg and Laura Munro.

Emily, coached by Bruce Scott, soared to a double victory in Selkirk last month.

Laura Munro wins the 90m ladies open sprint final at Earlston Games.

She recorded a win in the ladies’ 110m handicap in just 11.45 seconds, then went on to emerge victorious in the 110m handicap following impressive heat and cross tie wins in 11.51 seconds and 11.45 seconds.

A thrilling last run saw her break the tape with a time of 11.34 and take the win after a photo finish. The student from Ancrum will be running off 18m at Jed on Saturday.

Laura also hit the headlines recently after her 11.11 second first place at City of Edinburgh Running Festival (CERF) 110m and becoming its first female winner of the sprint’s £3,000 prize pot.

The 16-year-old will also be running off 18m.

Jedburgh’s own former sprint winners Terry Marshall (9m,) who won in 2015, and Iskan Barskanmay (8m), who won in 2009, are also included in the list of entries.

Other Jedburgh athletes bidding for glory on their home track include Sophie Elder (22m), Scott Elliot (20), Cameron Clamp (9.5m) and Tommy Finkle (16).

There will be a free bus for spectators travelling from Jedburgh to Riverside Park. It leaves the crossroads at Howden Road at 11.30am with further pick-ups at the square, and the phone box at Bongate.

Spectators should be at the start point before 11.30am. The bus returns around 6pm.