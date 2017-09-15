It was some enchanting evening

If you were lucky enough to get a ticket for one of Selkirk Musical Theatre Company’s performances last weekend then you’ll know just how enchanting their “Some Enchanted Evening” cabaret was.

Selkirk High School was filled with energy, singing and plenty of dancing, both from the cast and audience members alike.

Once known as Selkirk Amateur Operatic Society, Selkirk MTC burst onto the scene with a fresh name and a fresh outlook on musical theatre, with the production moving along nicely due to the mix of solo and ensemble performances introducing some fresh talent to the Selkirk stage amongst the more familiar faces.

Derek Calder, the musical director of Selkirk MTC, and his trusty trio of musicians supported the cast through hit songs from Saturday Night Fever and Mamma Mia, as well as old classics from South Pacific and Oklahoma!

Derek’s work with the company was most notable in songs like “Rhythm of Life” and “I Will Survive”, where the ensemble all came together to produce an impressive sound whilst paying close attention to the harmonies and always with a smile on their face.

Not all the hard work has been focused on the singing, however, with the whole company involved in energetic numbers choreographed by Lauren Gracie and Stuart Mitchell. The dedication from the company shone in “Copacabana”, “I Will Survive” and “All That Jazz”, showing that far from being a company with two-left feet, this group of thespians know how to execute a slick dance routine too.

If you would like to get involved, auditions for their 2018 show “Copacabana”, will be held in Selkirk High School on Wednesday, September 20, at 7.30pm.AF