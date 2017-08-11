Search

It’s full steam to Tweedbank

The Lancashire Fusilier making its way to Tweedbank
Alwyn Johnston photographed The Lancashire Fusilier as it made its way to Tweedbank on Sunday, with more than 400 passengers on board.

There will be a steam train coming to Gala/Tweedbank every Sunday this month.