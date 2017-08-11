It’s full steam to Tweedbank

Alwyn Johnston photographed The Lancashire Fusilier as it made its way to Tweedbank on Sunday, with more than 400 passengers on board.
There will be a steam train coming to Gala/Tweedbank every Sunday this month.
